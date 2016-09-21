Gov. Brown, there’s more work to do in Fresno

1:18 White House considers Kaepernick's perspective "objectionable," but defends his right to expression Pause

1:22 How will Fresno fix its rusty water in northeast neighborhoods?

1:50 Maná performs Latin Power tour at Save Mart Center

2:14 Thousands attend the Central California Women's Conference

1:19 New life for old Manchester mall

3:38 Fresno State prepares to host Tulsa

1:41 Engineer recalls riding the rails

2:42 Oakland Raiders react to loss to the Atlanta Falcons

1:27 Sixteenth of September celebration takes over Fulton Mall

1:52 The 106th St. Elia celebration held in southwest Fresno