The bill comes due for our re-engineered way of life

0:33 Rain soaks roadways as the latest winter storm pummels the region Pause

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

0:50 McDonald's employee stabbed by transient in southeast Fresno

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

2:08 Fowler girls chase Central Section's lone unbeaten regular season

1:07 These currant tarts are perfect for Valentine's Day

1:45 WWII vet shows his 'thousand dot' good luck belt

3:01 Video game review: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

2:11 Japanese American internee describes pain of losing citizenship