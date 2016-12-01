Brown picks Becerra, draws a line against Trump

1:21 Santa HQ offers families in Fresno an interactive experience for the holiday Pause

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

1:04 Death penalty verdict in trial of man guilty of 3-year-old's murder

1:38 Fresno State men's basketball highlights vs Menlo

1:26 Fresno State women's basketball vs USF highlights

2:39 Clinton makes first public appearance since concession speech

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?