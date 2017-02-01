Protesters rally at Nunes’ Clovis office to criticize his support of Trump refugee orders

U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes’ support of President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration sparked a protest Wednesday in front of Nunes’ office in Old Town Clovis.
The crowd of about 80 people gathered around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Clovis Avenue and Third Street.
Participants used their voices to fill the quiet streets of Old Town Clovis with chants such as, “No ban, no wall, sanctuary for all,” “The people united will never be defeated,” and “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Nunes has got to go.”
Despite receiving mostly positive feed back from observers at other protests, occupants of several cars booed participants and one even shouted “White power!”
On Sunday, the day after Trump issued an executive order banning refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries, Nunes declared his support for Trump’s order, which he said was needed to reduce threats to the nation’s security. “In light of attempts by jihadist groups to infiltrate fighters into refugee flows to the West, along with Europe’s tragic experience coping with this problem, the Trump administration’s executive order on refugees is a common-sense security measure to prevent terror attacks on the homeland,” said Nunes, who served as a member of the executive committee of Trump’s transition team before the swearing-in.
