Tulare County to name new registrar of voters in wake of Election Day debacle

Tulare County supervisors will consider a proposal to create a new Department of Registrar of Voters and appoint an interim registrar of voters.
If the supervisors take that step, it would remove the function of registrar of voter from Tulare County Auditor-Controller Rita Woodard, who is also the treasurer-tax collector.
On Election Day, Woodard came under intense scrutiny when several polling places experienced long lines, a shortage of ballots and in some cases wrong ballots were given to voters.
Additionally, election results was delayed for hours and it was several days before close races were called.
If supervisors approve the proposal, the action would take effect Tuesday with an interim registrar. The county administrative officer would do a study and report to supervisors within 90 days with recommendations.
The Tulare County Auditor-Controller was given the registrar of voters duty in 1997 by the Board of Supervisors.
Supervisors are meeting today beginning at 9 a.m.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
