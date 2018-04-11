Nunes threatens to impeach law enforcement leaders over Russia investigation document

Tulare Republican Devin Nunes threatened to impeach FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, saying they were holding back evidence about the FBI's investigation of the Trump campaign's possible connections with Russia.
Appearing Tuesday night on Fox New host Laura Ingraham's show, Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said the FBI and Department of Justice were stonewalling attempts to obtain a two-page document the FBI reportedly used as the initial reason to begin its investigation of Trump campaign links to Russia contacts.
"Just the fact that they're not giving this to us tells me there's something wrong here," Nunes told Ingraham. "I can tell you that we're not just going to hold in contempt, we will have a plan to hold in contempt and to impeach."
Nunes has been trying to acquire an unredacted version of the document, the existence of which was first reported by the New York Times in December. The Times reported that actions by former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos prompted the investigation.
Nunes and other Republicans have argued that the investigation's impetus was a dossier on Trump compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele. The dossier has allegations that critics say the Kremlin could use to blackmail the president.
"We're at a boiling point where we need this two-page document," Nunes told Ingraham.
Earlier Tuesday, Nunes declined to say whether he intended to seek contempt charges against Wray and Rosenstein. Speaking to the media, he told one reporter the questions should be about why he wants the Papadopoulos document.
"I'm just trying to coach you on how to get out of the fake news realm," Nunes said. "I'll answer the question all day long, but you don't ask real questions."
