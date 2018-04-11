Nunes threatens to impeach law enforcement leaders over Russia investigation document

SHARE COPY LINK In an interview with The Bee, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, was asked if he planned to host any local forums or town hall meetings. "Your paper is a joke to even bring these issues up or raise these issues," Nunes responded. McClatchy The Fresno Bee

