Governor commutes life sentence for woman convicted in Fresno County murder case

A woman who was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus four years for murder in Fresno County was one of 14 people whose sentence was reduced by Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday. The governor also granted 56 pardons.
Winona Weathers was sentenced on July 20, 1993 in the Fresno County Superior Court after her friend killed William McClelland. Weathers was also sentenced for assault with a firearm and a firearm enhancement.
In 1990, Weathers and her friends confronted McClelland at his friend's house about the debt he owed Weathers. That's when Weathers' friend shot and killed McClelland.
Brown signed a commutation of sentence stating, "Ms. Weathers participated in a very serious crime, but she has accepted responsibility for her actions and has worked hard to turn her life around."
Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp tweeted the governor's commutation of Weathers' sentence.
Weathers has been incarcerated for 27 years and is now 57 years old.
In her application for clemency, she wrote, "I use my past mistakes now to teach others not to make the same ones… I have a new-found appreciation for life."
After she went to prison, Weathers participated in self-help programs and worked for the Prison Industry Authority, where she received positive work ratings and commendations from her supervisors. Weathers also earned her GED and developed marketing skills.
"She has been accepted to multiple transitional housing programs, and her family is prepared to help her if she is released," the governor's letter said.
