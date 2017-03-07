Water & Drought

March 7, 2017 1:53 PM

Californians are using less water, but conservation falters in Valley

Bee staff and news services

Officials say Californians are using less water than they have in years, thanks partly to winter rains that are doing the lawn-watering for them.

The Water Resources Control Board said Tuesday that the average Californian used just 58.1 gallons of water a day in January. That’s the lowest residential use since the state started tracking water use in summer 2014.

In the central San Joaquin Valley, the average daily per-person water use among 20 agencies that reported was 64.6 gallons. But usage varied. Fresno’s per-capita daily use was 82.6 gallons while Clovis reported 73.6 gallons per person per day. Madera’s per capita use was 45.5 gallons a day.

California is in the middle of one of its wettest winters in decades, but remains under a drought emergency. Gov. Jerry Brown is expected to review the drought declaration sometime after the rain ends.

Water board chairwoman Felicia Marcus says she’s encouraged Californians are continuing to conserve water despite full reservoirs. Californians have saved enough water under the drought declaration to supply one-third of residential needs for a year.

Valley water use

Most Valley water agencies reported water savings in January were less than in January 2016.

Supplier

Conservation standard

Jan. 2016 savings

(vs 2013)

Jan. 2017 savings

(vs. 2013)

Jan. 2017 savings

better/worse

than Jan. 2016

Bakman Water Co.

34%

-5.6%

9.6%

Better

Clovis

0%

16.2%

10.5%

Worse

Coalinga

5%

21.2%

16.6%

Worse

Dinuba

0%

8.1%

18.6%

Better

Exeter

21%

-0.2%

-2.4%

Worse

Fresno

0%

18.2%

14.9%

Worse

Hanford

0%

9.0%

9.6%

Better

Kerman

0%

24.5%

21.0%

Worse

Kingsburg

0%

33.3%

27.6%

Worse

Lemoore

0%

5.7%

46.3%

Better

Los Banos

24%

6.0%

6.2%

Better

Madera

0%

4.5%

7.3%

Better

Merced

0%

25.0%

23.6%

Worse

Pinedale Co. Water Dist.

14%

25.6%

24.8%

Worse

Porterville

26%

11.5%

9.5%

Worse

Reedley

0%

16.1%

13.1%

Worse

Sanger

26%

9.2%

-3.5%

Worse

Selma

0%

23.6%

22.7%

Worse

Tulare

0%

11.1%

12.4%

Better

Visalia

0%

17.5%

10.3%

Worse

Source: State Water Resources Control Board

