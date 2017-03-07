Californians are using less water, but conservation falters in Valley

Officials say Californians are using less water than they have in years, thanks partly to winter rains that are doing the lawn-watering for them.
The Water Resources Control Board said Tuesday that the average Californian used just 58.1 gallons of water a day in January. That’s the lowest residential use since the state started tracking water use in summer 2014.
In the central San Joaquin Valley, the average daily per-person water use among 20 agencies that reported was 64.6 gallons. But usage varied. Fresno’s per-capita daily use was 82.6 gallons while Clovis reported 73.6 gallons per person per day. Madera’s per capita use was 45.5 gallons a day.
California is in the middle of one of its wettest winters in decades, but remains under a drought emergency. Gov. Jerry Brown is expected to review the drought declaration sometime after the rain ends.
Water board chairwoman Felicia Marcus says she’s encouraged Californians are continuing to conserve water despite full reservoirs. Californians have saved enough water under the drought declaration to supply one-third of residential needs for a year.
Valley water use
Most Valley water agencies reported water savings in January were less than in January 2016.
Supplier
Conservation standard
Jan. 2016 savings
(vs 2013)
Jan. 2017 savings
(vs. 2013)
Jan. 2017 savings
better/worse
than Jan. 2016
Bakman Water Co.
34%
-5.6%
9.6%
Better
Clovis
0%
16.2%
10.5%
Worse
Coalinga
5%
21.2%
16.6%
Worse
Dinuba
0%
8.1%
18.6%
Better
Exeter
21%
-0.2%
-2.4%
Worse
Fresno
0%
18.2%
14.9%
Worse
Hanford
0%
9.0%
9.6%
Better
Kerman
0%
24.5%
21.0%
Worse
Kingsburg
0%
33.3%
27.6%
Worse
Lemoore
0%
5.7%
46.3%
Better
Los Banos
24%
6.0%
6.2%
Better
Madera
0%
4.5%
7.3%
Better
Merced
0%
25.0%
23.6%
Worse
Pinedale Co. Water Dist.
14%
25.6%
24.8%
Worse
Porterville
26%
11.5%
9.5%
Worse
Reedley
0%
16.1%
13.1%
Worse
Sanger
26%
9.2%
-3.5%
Worse
Selma
0%
23.6%
22.7%
Worse
Tulare
0%
11.1%
12.4%
Better
Visalia
0%
17.5%
10.3%
Worse
Source: State Water Resources Control Board
Comments