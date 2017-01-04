Water savings in urban California slip a bit in November

Urban Californians showed some slippage against state-mandated water conservation goals, with 18.8 percent savings in November compared to water use three years earlier.
Data showed “a mixed picture of performance by agencies across the state,” according to a news release from the State Water Resources Control Board. Savings in October were 19.6 percent and, in November 2015, 20.2 percent.
Last May, Gov. Jerry Brown ordered permanent water-use targets for the nearly 400 urban suppliers in California. The state is in the midst of a historic, multiyear drought.
Locally, Fresno reported a savings of 20.5 percent in November. Other numbers: Clovis, 18.2 percent; Visalia, 18.1 percent; and Madera, 22 percent.
This story will be updated.
