Rainfall totals top normal in Fresno; more wet weather expected

An atmospheric river of wet weather from the Pacific continues to flow into the Central San Joaquin Valley Wednesday, bringing drought-breaking rain to the region and pushing rainfall totals above normal.
Fresno received .44 of an inch of rain overnight, with Madera getting .43, Merced, . 33 and Visalia .16. That puts Fresno’s total at 4.56 inches since Oct. 1, compared to the normal of 3.69, according to the National Weather Service.
The wet weather is expected to continue through Thursday, with a shift of the wet weather northward later in the week. But the storms are expected to resume by the weekend and through next week.
