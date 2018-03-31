Obituaries for Sunday, April 1

ALVINO — Leslie Jean Alvino, 53, of Fresno died March 15. She was a payroll clerk. Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. April 14 at Diana Court Hall. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
BATTI — Lorraine Batti, 73, of Hanford died March 29. She was a home decorator. Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon April 5 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Graveside: 2 p.m. April 5 at Washington Colony Cemetery.
BAXTER — Verne Baxter, 68, of North Fork died March 25. He was a network engineer for a phone company. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
BLANKENSHIP — Linda M. Blankenship, 67, of Fresno died March 24. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangement: Affordable Direct Cremations.
BOYAJIAN — Rupen John Boyajian, 64, of Fresno died March 26. He was an advertiser for business signs. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 5 at Masis Ararat Cemetery. Remembrances: St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, P.O. Box 246, Fowler, CA 93625. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
CARTER — Pagean Marie Carter, 91, of Clovis died March 26. She was a public school teacher for 37 years. Memorial: Noon April 4 at Boice Funeral Home. Committal: 1:30 p.m. April 4 at Clovis Cemetery.
CHABALA — Joe Benny Chabala, 56, of Fresno died March 14. He was a public relations director for 38 years. Rosary and Liturgy: 6 p.m. April 5 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
COSTILLA — Arturo Costilla, 54, of Orange Cove died March 27. He was a forklift driver for various packing houses. Private service. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
DAWSON — Doris Dawson, 77, of Fresno died March 23. She was a retired hairdresser. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 14 at Stephens & Bean Funeral Home. Remembrances: UCSF – Fresno Alzheimer’s and Memory Center, 6137 N. Thesta Ave., Suite 101B, Fresno, CA 93710.
FRANTZEN — David Charles Frantzen, 75, of Clovis died March 25. He was a retired RV salesman. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
FREITAS — Nadine Freitas, 90, of Fresno died March 28. She was a beautician for 44 years. Celebration of Life: 12:30 p.m. April 5 at Lisle Chapel. Remembrances: VFW Post 8900, 3585 N. Blythe Ave., Fresno, CA 93722.
GOAD — Troy Lee Goad, 30, of Kerman died March 27. He was a machinist. No services will be held. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
GONG — Carol Ann Gong, 63, of Madera died March 28. She was a librarian technician at Lincoln School. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. April 6 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 6 at the funeral home. Service: 9 a.m. April 7 at the funeral home. Remembrances: Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122, www.ocrfa.org.
GOODALL — William Neal Goodall, 87, of Fresno died March 27. He was a retired business owner of Mr. G’s Carpet Company. Memorial: 3 to 5 p.m. April 7 at Clovis Veterans Memorial District. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
HARTMAN — Ron Junior Hartman, 41, of Fresno died March 8. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 5 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
HEARD — Aneesha R. Heard, 49, of Fresno died March 16. She was an educational volunteer. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. April 6 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. April 7 at the funeral home.
KEISER — Laura Maxine Keiser, 99, of Sanger died March 24. She was a homemaker. Services were held. Remembrances: First United Methodist Church, 1612 Ninth St., Sanger, CA 93657. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
KLEIN — Eileen Klein, 85, of Fresno died March 28. She was a bookkeeper for 30 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 4 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 4 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 5 at The Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church.
LADY — Gene Lady, 94, of Sanger died March 24. He was a manager. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. April 4 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Graveside: 2 p.m. April 5 at Sanger Cemetery. Remembrances: Eagles Building Fund, 225 J St., Sanger, CA 93567.
LARGE — Carol Esther Large, 73, of Selma died Feb. 14. She was a retired assistant manager. Memorial: noon April 14 at Villa Fresno Mobile Home Park clubhouse in Fresno. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
LUGO — Armida Lugo, 90, of Fresno died March 22. She was a receptionist for Fresno County. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 2 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 3 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Remembrances: Ernesto Martinez Memorial Scholarship Fund, Fresno State Alumni Association, Attn: Scholarship Fund, 2625 E. Matoian Way, SH 124, Fresno, CA 93740.
MCNEIL — Larry Higgins McNeil, 71, of Fresno died March 27. He was a senior waste and DCS specialist for the city of Fresno’s wastewater management division. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service – Palm Bluffs.
OLIVAREZ — Frank A. Olivarez, 54, of Sanger died March 22. He was a medical and dental claims auditor. Visitation: 4 to 9 p.m. April 5 at New Life Apostolic Church. Wake: 7 p.m. April 5 at the church. Service: 10 a.m. April 6 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
OLSON — Gloria Ann Olson, 77, of Kingsburg died March 27. She was a musician. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 6 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
PICO — Ronald Jess Pico, 75, of Madera died March 27. She was a retired clerk for Thrifty Mart. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 4 at Jay Chapel. Mass: 11 a.m. April 5 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Remembrance: St. Joachim School, 310 N. I St., Madera, CA 93637.
POWELL — William Powell, 62, of Fresno died March 22. He was an auto mechanic. Private service. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
QUIZON — Marcelion B. Quizon, 92, of Clovis died March 20. She was a teacher for 30 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 6 at Boice Funeral Home. Service: 8:30 a.m. April 7 at United Japanese Christian Church. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 7 at Clovis Cemetery.
SCHARTON — Danye E. Scharton, 87, of Sanger died Feb. 28. He was a retired technician with Bank of America. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
SCHARTON — Leona Mae Scharton, 83, of Sanger died March 11. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
STINE — Opal L. Stine, 93, of Fresno died March 23. She was a secretary. Graveside: 1 p.m. April 4 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton. Remembrances: Optimal Hospice, 6780 N. West Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711 or Veterans Home of California, 2811 W. California Ave., Fresno, CA 93706. Arrangements: Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home.
WOODS — Bernice Christensen Woods, 97, of Kingsburg died March 30. She was a sales clerk for Model Drugs. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. April 9 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 10 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 10 at Concordia Lutheran Church. Remembrances: Concordia Lutheran Church, 1800 Sierra St., Kingsburg, CA 93631 or donor’s favorite charity.
