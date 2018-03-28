Obituaries for Thursday, March 29

ALUISI — Donald Aluisi, 88, of Clovis died March 23. He was a farmer for 80 years. Visitation: Noon to 7 p.m. April 2 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. April 3 at the funeral home.
BAUERNSCHMIDT — Joseph S. Bauernschmidt, 86, of Squaw Valley died March 2. He retired from Hughes Aircraft after 29 years of service. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. April 7 at Bear Mountain Library. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
BOCKMAN — Louise Bockman, 100, of Visalia died March 27. She was a salesperson. Memorial: 2 p.m. March 30 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.
CHRISTIANSEN — Carol A. Christiansen, 88, of Fresno died March 24. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
Never miss a local story.
GONZALES — Estrella Luna Gonzales, 68, of Fresno died March 26. She was a caregiver for five years. Visitation: 1 p.m. April 4 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
GOODMAN — Mary Earline Goodman, 81, of Porterville died March 26. She was a waitress. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
HERNANDEZ — Maria Esther Hernandez, 82, of Lemoore died March 8. She was a home health aide. Services were held. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
KIWAN — Edward Fred Kiwan, 78, of Porterville died March 26. He was a professor. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. April 2 at Myers Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. April 3 at Porterville Church of the Nazarene.
KNAPP — Cosetta Alta Knapp, 91, of Visalia died March 24. She was a homemaker. Graveside: Noon April 3 at Visalia Cemetery. Arrangements: Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.
LACEFIELD — Dennis Bob Lacefield, 62, of Fresno died March 21. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. March 31 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Service: 3 p.m. March 31 at the funeral home.
MCBRIDE — Harold H. McBride III, 68, of Prather died March 24. He was a chief warrant officer with the U.S. Army. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
MITROVICH — Beverly Mitrovich, 85, of Fresno died March 25. She was a bar owner. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
RODRIGUEZ — Marcie S. Rodriguez, 68, of Fresno died March 24. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
TORRES — Kathleen Ann Torres, 59, of Fresno died March 20. She worked in retail. Memorial: 10 a.m. March 30 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
WORKMON — Thomas Leo Workmon, 79, of Mendota died March 20. He was a carpenter. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 29 at Belmont Memorial Park. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 30 at First Baptist Church. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel.
Comments