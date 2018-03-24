Obituaries for Sunday, March 25

BALDERAS — Pauline Balderas, 88, of Fresno died March 18. She was a homemaker. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 27 at Lisle Funeral Home. Mass: 9 a.m. March 28 at St. John’s Cathedral.
BRAY — David Gene Bray, 67, of Selma died March 16. He was a raisin inspector. Private service. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
CALDWELL — Tina Angela Caldwell, 46, of Fresno died March 18. She was a mortgage services office manager for 17 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 28 at Boice Funeral Home.
CHRISTENSEN — Richard John Christensen, 93, of Fresno died March 21. He was a pastor. Memorial: 1:30 p.m. March 26 at Saint Columba Church. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
Never miss a local story.
COATES — Betty Coates, 94, of Sacramento, formerly of Dinuba, died March 20. She was a customer service manager. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. March 28 at Smith Mountain Cemetery. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
CROWLEY — Richard Elmer Crowley, 73, of Clovis died Feb. 28. He was a retired school administrator. Service: 11 a.m. March 30 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 342 W. Nees Ave. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service – Palm Bluffs.
GARCIA — Edward Anaya Garcia, 66, of Selma died March 16. He was a carpenter for 25 years. Rosary: 9 a.m. March 26 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass: 9:30 a.m. March 26 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
GOOSSEN — Virgil W. Goossen, 89, of Reedley died March 21. He was a farmer. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 29 at Palm Village Retirement Center. Remembrances: Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary, 4824 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, CA 93727. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
GREEN — Robert Duane Green, 81, of Fresno died Oct. 22, 2017. He was a retired janitor at Twilight Haven. Graveside: Noon March 26 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
HEDVALL — Raymond Eric Hedvall, 81, of Coarsegold died March 19. He was a retired supervisor with Pacific Bell. Memorial: 1 p.m. April 7 at Christ Church in Oakhurst. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
ISENHOWER — Flossie Marie Isenhower, 73, of Fresno died March 17. She was a certified nursing assistant for Valley Children’s Hospital for 27 years. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. March 30 at Clovis Missionary Baptist Church. Remembrance: Clovis Missionary Baptist Church, 854 N. Fowler Ave., Clovis, CA 93611. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
MAGNUSON — Brenda Irene Magnuson, 73, of Fresno died March 17. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 28 at Kingsburg Evangelical Covenant Church. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
MELLO — Emma Mello, 66, of Selma died March 22. She was a USDA inspector for 30 years. Graveside: 2 p.m. March 28 at Floral Memorial Park. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
NAKAYAMA — George Masayuki Nakayama, 95, of Chino Valley, Arizona, formerly of Fowler, died March 7. He was a retired owner of Chino Nursery. Private service. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
NEGORO — Jane Toshiye Negoro, 88, of Fresno died March 9. She was a retired computer operator for the state of California. Service: 1 p.m. March 30 at Lisle Funeral Home.
OLVEDA — Enrique C. Olveda, 92, of Sanger died March 21. He was an agricultural laborer. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. March 27 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 27 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St. Mass: 10 a.m. March 28 at the church.
PEREZ — Guadalupe Perez, 85, of Fresno died March 20. She was a food server. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. March 27 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. March 27 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. March 27 at the church. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
SNOW — Sharon Marie Snow, 71, of Fresno died March 21. She was a tax examiner. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
STILL — Jeanette Harriet Still, 90, of Fresno died March 22. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 29 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service – Palm Bluffs.
WILLIAMS — Phillip Randolph Williams, 68, of Sanger died Jan. 29. He was retired from Algonquin Power Sanger. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 30 at residence: 25433 E. Trimmer Springs Road. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service – Palm Bluffs.
WOODALL — Francis “Jerry” Woodall, 80, of Fresno died March 19. He was a food industry press mechanic for 35 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
YOUNG — Betty Jane Young, 74, of Fresno died March 21. She was a retired caregiver for Manning Gardens. Services are pending. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
Comments