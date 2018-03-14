Obituaries for Thursday, March 15

BUTTS — Marilyn JoAnn Butts, 70, of Fresno died March 4. She was a retired distribution supervisor for Gottschalks Inc. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. March 20 at Fresno Senior Citizens Village Library. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
CHAN — Many Chan, 79, of Fresno died March 6. She was a homemaker for 40 years. Visitation: 3 to 4 p.m. March 17 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Cambodian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. March 18 at the funeral home.
CHIARITO — Jacqueline Jo Chiarito, 79, of Clovis died March 14. She was a communications technician at Pacific Bell for 30 years. Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. March 17 at St. Peter’s Cemetery, St. Anthony Chapel. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
CONTRERAS — Carlos Ochoa Contreras, 93, of Los Banos died March 12. He was a retired truck driver. Memorial: 1 p.m. March 19 at Oasis Community Church. Graveside: 2:30 p.m. March 19 at Los Banos Cemetery. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
COOK — Clarence Edwin Cook, 63, of Fresno died Feb. 14. He was a maintenance operator. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. March 17 at New Light for New Life. Service: 11 a.m. March 17 at the church. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
GRAVES — Edwin E. Graves, 69, of Hanford died March 13. He was an office clerk III with the probation department. Service: 10 a.m. March 20 at Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
HARVEY — Fermina Harvey, 104, of Clovis died March 13. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 3 p.m. March 19 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Remembrances: Nancy Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711 or donor’s favorite charity.
HOPKINS — Helen Margie Hopkins, 91, of Fresno died March 11. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 16 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service – Palm Bluffs.
MOATS — Doris Lee Moats, 91, of Visalia died March 7. She was a clerical worker. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 28 at Visalia District Cemetery. Arrangements: Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.
OWENS — Douglas Owens, 72, of Visalia died March 12. He was a wholesale plumbing manager. Memorial: 4 p.m. March 23 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.
PATTIGAN — Marilyn L. Pattigan, 88, of Parlier died March 7. She was a librarian. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. March 19 at Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. March 20 at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church in Fowler. Home Service: 6 to 7 p.m. March 19 at Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home. Arrangements: Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home.
SCOTT — Pearl Annette Scott, 99, of Clovis died March 3. She was a department store salesperson. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 16 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Chapel.
TANI — Helen Yasuko Tani, 95, of Fresno died March 13. She was a retired retail sales clerk. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 23 at Lisle Funeral Home.
Comments