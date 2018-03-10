Obituaries for Sunday, March 11

AMMANN — Werner Siegfried Ammann, 87, of Lemoore died Jan. 4. He was a retired owner of White Top Restaurant. Mass: 9:45 a.m. March 17 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Remembrance: Alzheimer’s Foundation of Central California, P.O. Box 3438, Pinedale, CA 93650. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
ANGER — Barbara J. Anger, 86, of Fresno died March 7. She was a farmer. Service: 11 a.m. March 15 at Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel. Remembrance: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
AYERS — Charles E. Ayers, 80, of Clovis died March 4. He was a buyer for Foodland grocery store. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. March 16 at Woods Mobile Home Park Clovis. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
BLANKENSHIP — Nina Marie Blankenship, 62, of Tollhouse died Feb. 19. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
BURGESON — Lena Burgeson, 92, of Kingsburg died March 6. She was a sales clerk. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. March 14 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Graveside: 2 p.m. March 15 at Kingsburg Cemetery.
CHITCHJIAN — Charles P. Chitchjian, 96, of Fresno died Feb. 21. He was a retired restaurant owner. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 17 at Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
DENNIS — Thelma Dennis, 98, of Fresno died Feb. 27. She was a school teacher. Memorial: 1 p.m. March 16 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service.
ENRIQUEZ ROMERO — Antonio Enriquez Romero, 59, of Dinuba died Feb. 25. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 16 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 16 at the funeral home. Mass: 8 a.m. March 17 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.
ENS — Jerry Leon Ens, 79, of Fresno died March 4. He was an insurance salesman. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 17 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations.
FORD — Erma Jean Ford, 74, of Fresno died Feb. 24. She was a security officer. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 16 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 17 at Greater Macedonia Church of God in Christ.
HASHIMOTO — Yasuo Hashimoto, 92, of Reedley died Feb. 25. He was a produce agent. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 16 at Reedley Buddhist Church. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
HOLLAND — Verna Belle Holland, 92, of Fresno died March 6. She was a retired bookkeeper for Producers Cotton Oil Co. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs.
HOTCHKISS — Ronald Hotchkiss, 83, of Clovis died March 5. He was a retired owner of Valley Engine Parts. Private service. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs.
JOFUKU — Marjie Miyoko Jofuku, 94, of Selma died March 6. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 16 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 1 p.m. March 17 at the funeral home.
JOHNSON — Jessie Mae Johnson, 65, of Fresno died March 1. She was a collection agent. Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. March 12 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors. Service: 11 a.m. March 13 at the funeral home.
LEON — Antonio Martin Leon, 54, of Fresno died March 2. He was a quality control worker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 12 at Reade & Sons Funeral Home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 13 at St. Mary’s Church.
LEYVA — Connie Elizabeth Leyva, 64, of Fresno died March 1. She was a supervisor for the IRS for 34 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 12 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 12 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. March 13 at St. John’s Cathedral.
MARTENS — Wilfred James Martens, 83, of Fresno died March 2. He was a retired professor of English at Fresno Pacific University. Memorial: 2 p.m. March 17 at College Community Church Mennonite Brethren. Remembrance: Central California Mennonite Residential Services, 3825 E Hampton Way, Suite 110, Fresno, CA 93726. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs.
MEINECKE — Gerald Melvin Meinecke, 76, of Fresno died March 1. He was a retired installer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
OKOEGWALE — Patrick Okoegwale, 64, of Fresno died Feb. 19. He was a correctional counselor for the state of Nevada. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 16 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. March 17 at the funeral home.
PADILLA — Phyllis P. Padilla, 91, of Reedley died March 4. She was a homemaker. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. March 19 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1060 F St. Mass: 10 a.m. March 19 at the church. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
PETERSEN — Roy “Pete” Edward Petersen, 92, of Fresno died March 1. He was a truck driver for 37 years. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. March 23 at Boice Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial: 4 p.m. March 24 at Edison Social Club.
PHAN — Phuong T. Phan, 68, of Fresno died March 9. She was a homemaker for 53 years. Service: 8 a.m. March 12 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
SILVA — Maria A. Silva, 62, of Lemoore died March 7. He was a teacher. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. March 15 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. March 15 at the church. Remembrance: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
THERKILDSEN — Terence George Therkildsen, 68, of Auberry died Feb. 20. He was a retired special education teacher for Sierra Unified School District for 20 years. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. March 24 at Sierra High School Small Gym in Tollhouse. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
TORRES — Linda Renee Torres, 61, of Fresno died March 5. She was an English professor. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
TRIGUEROS — Carlos Ernesto Trigueros, 77, of Madera died March 6. He was a dishwasher in the hotel industry. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
URIBE-LOPEZ — Graciela Uribe-Lopez, 66, of Fresno died Jan. 30. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 10 a.m. March 16 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service.
VAZQUEZ — Martha Leticia Vazquez, 53, of Avenal died March 6. She was a farm laborer. Mass: 10 a.m. March 12 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary.
VOORHEES — Amy Voorhees, 94, of Fresno died March 5. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel.
WISER — Shirley Dolores Wiser, 80, of Clovis died March 1. She was a librarian for Pajaro Valley Unified School District. Memorial: 4 p.m. March 17 at Fresno Sunnyside Seventh-day Adventist Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
ZOFFKA — Bobbie J. Zoffka, 92, of Firebaugh died Feb. 28. She was a financial secretary for 50 years. Service: 11 a.m. March 15 at Boice Funeral Home Chapel.
ZUNIGA CASTELLANOS — Martin Zuniga Castellanos, 52, of Dinuba died March 2. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 12 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 12 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 13 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.
