Obituaries for Wednesday, Nov. 22

BARTON — Larry Neal Barton, 71, of Fresno died Nov. 9. He was a heavy equipment operator for 36 years. Private service. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
BEVER — Lowell Eugene Bever, 104, of Porterville died Nov. 18. He was a hay baling business owner. Graveside: 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
BYRD — Jeannette Bennie Byrd, 66, of San Leandro, formerly of Fresno, died Nov. 2. She was a bookkeeper. Graveside: 1 p.m. Nov. 22 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Arrangements: Oceanview Cremations.
COULTER — Brian Francis Coulter, 61, of Clovis died Nov. 18. He was a service technician for Telecom. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 24 at Stephens & Bean Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Nov. 24 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Central Valley Community Foundation, Attn. Central Valley Honor Flight, 5260 N. Palm Ave., #122, Fresno, CA 93704.
DELGADO — Ysidro R. Delgado, 62, of Clovis died Nov. 12. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at Fresno Funeral Chapel. Service: Noon Nov. 24 at the funeral home. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
EASTMAN — Ronald William Eastman, 83, of Coalinga died Nov. 16. He was a letter carrier for 33 years. Rosary: 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Nov. 25 at the church. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 27 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Remembrance: West Hills College Coalinga: Athletics/Basketball, 300 W. Cherry Lane, Coalinga, CA 93210. Arrangements: Palm Memorial Coalinga Chapel.
OLIVARES — Yaritza Yajaira Olivares, 19, of Tulare died Nov. 15. Visitation: Noon to 10 p.m. Nov. 24 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home. Rosary: 5 p.m. Nov. 24 at the funeral home. Mass: 8 a.m. Nov. 25 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Delano.
PERRY — Anthony Noble Perry, 54, of Fresno died Nov. 11. He was a Fresno Unified School District football coach for 30 years. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 24 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Nov. 25 at Peoples Church.
ROVENSTINE — Charles Albert Rovenstine II, 56, of Three Rivers died Nov. 17. He was a national park maintenance worker. Private service. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel in Exeter.
SCALES — Jeanette Scales, 69, of Kerman died Nov. 17. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 at Stephens & Bean Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Nov. 27 at the funeral home. Remembrance: American Diabetes Association, Western Region, 2720 Gateway Oaks Drive, Suite 110, Sacramento, CA 95833.
SIMPSON — John Melvo Simpson Jr., 86, of Springville died Nov. 19. He was a physician. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
SOUTHICHAK — George F. Southichak, 76, of Fresno died Nov. 19. He was a lieutenant in the Laos Royal Government for 20 years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 25 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Memorial: 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at the funeral home.
TAYLOR — Sean Taylor, 24, of Madera died Nov. 13. He was an electrician. Memorial: 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at United Methodist Church. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
WALLBAUM — Wilma Marie Wallbaum, 93, of Springville died Nov. 19. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
