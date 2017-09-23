Obituaries for Sunday, Sept. 24

ABUNDIS — Adela Guizar Abundis, 100, of Fresno died Sept. 15. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
AGUILAR — Celestino V. Aguilar Jr., 69, of Fresno died Sept. 20. He was a real estate appraiser for 35 years. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 29 at Belmont Memorial Park.
ALVARADO — Alfonso Alvarado, 87, of Selma died Sept. 18. He was a machinery installer. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 26 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 10 a.m. Sept. 26 at the church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
AYALA — Estella Ayala, 67, of Fresno died July 26. She was a retired elementary school teacher for Fresno Unified School District. Memorial: 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 330 N. Broadway Ave. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
BARELA — Andrew Patrick Barela, 60, of Selma died Sept. 20. He was a licensed vocational nurse. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at the church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25 at the church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
BERTRAM — Alma Marie Bertram, 96, of Sanger died Sept. 20. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
BLUE — Patricia Blue, 87, of Hanford died Sept. 21. She was an owner of Thomasville Furniture at River Park in Fresno. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at People’s Funeral Chapel, Hanford. Rosary: 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Remembrance: St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School, 1000 N. Harris St., Hanford, CA 93230.
BRUFF — Frank Gaylen Bruff, 75, of Fresno died Sept. 4. He was an AT&T technician. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Golden Valley Baptist Church in Madera. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
CHANG — Kha Vang Chang, 71, of Fresno died Aug. 31. She was a homemaker. Traditional Hmong Service: 8 a.m. Sept. 30 to 8 a.m. Oct. 2 at Faith Community Religious Center. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Funeral Chapel.
CHARLSON — Gary M. Charlson, 77, of Fresno died Sept. 19. He was a fruit broker for 35 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Sept. 29 at St. Paul Catholic Newman Center.
CURTIS — Dorothy J. Curtis, 91, of Fresno died Sept. 1. She was a registered nurse. Memorial: 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at University Presbyterian Church. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
DALERIO — Timmy Dalerio, 51, of Kingsburg died Sept. 21. He was an automotive technician. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma. Service: 9 a.m. Oct. 2 at First Baptist Church in Selma.
DELFINO — Rachel Delfino, 72, of Madera died Sept. 20. She was a barber. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25 at Jay Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Sept. 26 at Good News Ministries Church.
GARCIA — Herlinda U. Garcia, 77, of Orange Cove died Sept. 20. She was a fruit sorter. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at St. Isidore’s the Farmer Catholic Church. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
GONZALEZ — Juan Jose Gonzalez, 59, of Fresno died Sept. 19. He was a photographer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
GRAJIOLA — Robert Lujan Grajiola Sr., 74, of Fresno died Sept. 20. He was a truck driver. Memorial: 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at Southpoint Church. Arrangements: Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations.
HINOJOSA — Eva D. Hinojosa, 77, of Selma died Sept. 19. She was a caregiver. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
JONES-SMITH — Wylene Bernice Jones-Smith, 99, of Chowchilla died Sept. 15. She was a licensed practical nurse. Private service. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
LARKIN — Christine M. Larkin, 56, of Clovis died Sept. 21. She was a florist. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
LOPEZ — Reyna Lopez, 47, of Fresno died Sept. 19. She was a massage therapist. Private service. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
LOPEZ PONCE — Maria Amparo Lopez Ponce, 71, of Orosi died Sept. 9. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at the funeral home.
LOPEZ TRISTAN — Abigail Lopez Tristan, infant, of Orange Cove died Sept. 11. She was the daughter of Samantha Tristan. Graveside: 1:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Smith Mountain Cemetery. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
LUNA — Raul Rangel Luna, 85, of Fresno died Sept. 12. He was a retired truck driver for John Lawson Rock and Oil. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Sept. 30 at Full Gospel Church of Firebaugh. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
MILLER — Myong Sim Miller, 65, of Fresno died Sept. 20. She was a secretary. No services will be held. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
MONTALVO — Ann Marie Montalvo, 57, of Traver died Sept. 16. She was a CNA. Rosary: 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 26 at the church. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
NETTO — Elgie M. Netto, 88, of Fresno died Sept. 20. She was a homemaker for 60 years. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 27 at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
PRUITT — Francis James Pruitt, 86, of Coarsegold died Sept. 3. He was a quality control analyst for Anheuser-Busch. Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at Yosemite Lakes Community Church. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
RHEM — Randy Lavell Rhem Sr., 64, of Fresno died Sept. 15. He was a cook for Compton Unified School District. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 30 at the funeral home.
SANTIAGO — Lily Santiago, 87, of Visalia died Sept. 19. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Sept. 29 at Evangel Bible Church in Dinuba. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
TILLMAN — Euthalee Tillman, 93, of Fresno died Sept. 18. She was a head cook. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at People’s Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. Sept. 28 at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona.
TRONCOSO — Jesus Sanchez Troncoso, 92, of Parlier died Sept. 21. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
WILLARD — Kevin Blake Willard, 47, of Laton died Sept. 12. He was lead singer of Kevin Blake Willard and the Cadillac Cowboys. Service: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at Koinonia Christian Fellowship in Hanford. Arrangements: People’s Funeral Chapel.
Comments