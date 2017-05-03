Obituaries for Thursday, May 4

ARAKAKI — Nobuko Evelyn Arakaki, 94, of Kingsburg died April 11. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 1 p.m. May 6 at Kingsburg Buddhist Church. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
BATHURST — Lenora Jane Bathurst, 90, of Clovis died April 30. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. May 7 at Farewell Funeral Service. Service: 10 a.m. May 8 at First Baptist Church of Clovis.
COPPOLA — Barbara A. Coppola, 64, of Fresno died May 2. She was a retired CNA. Memorial: 11 a.m. May 8 at NorthPointe Community Church. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
DADDATO — Juanita June Daddato, 84, of Merced died April 30. She was a retired bookkeeper. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. May 8 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
DERTSAKYAN — Nikogos Dertsakyan, 86, of Fresno died May 2. He was a trucking company owner. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. May 5 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Service: 11:30 a.m. May 6 at St. Paul Armenian Church.
DUARTE — Ralph Duarte Sr., 57, of Fresno died April 28. He was a machinist. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. May 5 at Palm La Paz Funerals and Cremations. Service: 11 a.m. May 5 at the funeral home.
HINUNANGAN — Reynaldo Bardos Hinunangan, 72, of Fresno died April 29. He was a medical technologist. Visitation: Noon to 6 p.m. May 7 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Novena: 3 p.m. May 7 at the funeral home. Rosary: 5 p.m. May 7 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. May 8 at St. Helen’s Catholic Church.
ICENOGLE — Art Icenogle, 85, of Coarsegold died April 28. He was a sales and leasing manager. Graveside: 10 a.m. May 6 at Oakhill Cemetery in Oakhurst. Arrangements: Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel.
JAMGOTCHIAN — Gladys Jamgotchian, 91, of Fresno died April 28. She was a server at the Roosevelt High School cafeteria for 10 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. May 5 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. May 6 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Remembrance: Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church Choir Robe Fund, 2226 Ventura Ave., Fresno, CA 93721.
LAWSON — Carl Lawson, 80, of Visalia died April 29. He was an entertainer. Graveside: 1 p.m. May 5 at Woodlake District Cemetery. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.
MERRICK — Emil Robert Merrick, 90, of Clovis died April 30. He was a retired loan officer. Memorial: 11 a.m. May 10 at Northwest Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
MONTALVO — Joe Ocana Montalvo, 80, of Madera died May 1. He was a housing and apartment maintenance man. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
QUINTERO — Duke Anthony Quintero, 66, of Fresno died April 28. He was a retired city of Fresno FAX bus driver for 17 years. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. May 4 at St. Helen’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. May 5 at the church. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
ROCHA — Apolonia Martinez Rocha, 85, of Hanford died May 1. She was a housekeeper for home care for 70 years. Visitation: 1:30 to 3 p.m. May 7 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Riverdale. Rosary: 3 p.m. May 7 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. May 8 at the church. Arrangements: Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Service.
WAGENLEITNER — Jean Wagenleitner, 89, of Fresno died April 29. She was a retired agriculture bookkeeper. No services will be held. Remembrances: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
