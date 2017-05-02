Obituaries for Wednesday, May 3

BATES — Carol Ann Bates, 79, of Clovis died April 28. She was a secretary for the agriculture industry. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
BECHKOFF — Alex John Bechkoff, 97, of Kerman died April 28. He was a farmer. Graveside: 10 a.m. May 4 at Russian Molokan Cemetery. Arrangements: Yost and Webb Funeral Home.
CAMPOS — Dolores Canales Campos, 88, of Fresno died April 24. She was an administrative assistant for Knutson Dairy. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. May 4 at Stephens and Bean Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. May 4 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. May 5 at St. John’s Cathedral.
CHUMLEY — Norma Chumley, 83, of Clovis died April 28. She was a customer service representative for Derrell’s Mini Storage. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. May 4 at Boice Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. May 5 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrance: Clovis First Assembly of God, 1185 Sunnyside Ave., Clovis, CA 93611.
CLARK — Sharon K. Clark, 65, of Tulare died April 24. She was a medical clerk. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
COSTILLA — Epefania Costilla, 73, of Dinuba died April 29. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. May 4 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. May 4 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. May 5 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.
COWINGS — L.V. Margaret Cowings, 100, of Fresno died April 28. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. May 4 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. May 5 at the funeral home.
DALITIAN — Edward Dalitian, 91, of Fresno died April 27. He was an office manager for Suburban Propane. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. May 3 at Yost and Webb Funeral Home. Service: 10:30 a.m. May 4 at the funeral home.
HASH — Amanda C. Hash, 84, of Fresno died April 26. She was an antique doll dealer. Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. May 6 at the Hash residence. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
IMEL — Lawrence Jack Imel, 84, of Springville died April 30. He was an entertainer. Service: 2 p.m. May 6 at First United Methodist Church of Porterville. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
KUPP — Marjorie Kupp, 101, of Anderson, IN, formerly of Clovis, died April 24. She was an assembly worker. Graveside: 11 a.m. May 4 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrance: Living Hope Community Church, 2345 E. Clinton Ave., Fresno, CA 93703. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
LEAL — Guadalupe Garcia Leal, 52, of Lindsay died April 29. He was a farm laborer. Private service. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
MARTINEZ — Angelita Martinez, 74, of Hanford died April 29. She was a housekeeper. Service: 10:30 a.m. May 5 at Crosspoint Church. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
PATTON — Carolyn Ann Patton, 79, of Clovis died April 28. She was a teacher. Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. May 5 at Boice Funeral Home. Rosary: 11:30 a.m. May 5 at the funeral home. Service: 1 p.m. May 5 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Remembrance: Hinds Hospice, 1616 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93711.
ROJAS — Frank Fajardo Rojas, 91, of Reedley died April 25. He was a senior groundskeeper for Reedley College. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. May 3 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1060 F St. Rosary: 6 p.m. May 3 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. May 4 at the church. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
SANTANA-RUIZ — Jose Santana-Ruiz, 70, of Madera died April 29. He was a retired farm laborer. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. May 4 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. May 4 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. May 5 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.
TATE — Gracell Tate, 96, of Fresno died April 30. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. May 8 at the funeral home.
TOWT — Osiride “Osie” Towt, 86, of Coarsegold died April 29. She was a real estate broker. Graveside: 2 p.m. May 5 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrance: Alzheimer’s Foundation of Central California, P.O. Box 3438, Fresno, CA 93650. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
WALKER — Donald R. Walker, 69, of Clovis died April 27. He was a race car mechanic. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
WINCHESTER — William Fredrick Winchester, 77, of Visalia died April 11. He was an electrical cable splicer. Memorial: 11 a.m. May 6 at Freewill Baptist Church of Farmersville. Arrangements: Miller Memorial Chapel.
