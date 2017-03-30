Obituaries for Friday, March 31

ADAMS — Helen Adams, 73, of Fresno died March 25. She was a homemaker. Services were held. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
ADAMS — James Sylvester Adams, 98, of Coarsegold died March 29. He was a machinist for the motion picture industry. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
AMADOR — Jesus Adrian Amador, 22, of Huron died March 27. He was a self-employed mechanic. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 31 at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. April 1 at the church. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.
BAEZ BERRELLEZA — Bernabe Baez Berrelleza, 76, of Selma died March 22. He was a farmworker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 31 at Reade and Sons Chapel. Service: 6 p.m. March 31 at the funeral home.
BALENTINE — Betty L. Balentine, 85, of Dinuba died March 23. She was the owner of a house cleaning business. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 1 at Smith Mountain Cemetery. Arrangements: Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center.
BEDELL — Lisa Kramer Bedell, 65, of Clovis died March 25. She was a marriage and family therapist for 20 years. Memorial: 1 p.m. April 1 at Spiritual Life Center. Remembrance: Spiritual Life Center, 1521 Tollhouse Road, Suite B, Clovis, CA 93611. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
BESHWATE — Louise Beshwate, 93, of Exeter died March 24. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.
BETTENCOURT — Leland Allen Bettencourt, 78, of Fresno died March 22. He was a retired firefighter. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 1 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
BOEVE — Karen Yvonne Boeve, 49, of Visalia died March 23. She was a retail demonstrator. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. April 6 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. April 7 at Woodville Cemetery.
BOHIGIAN — Joanne Bohigian, 82, of Fresno died March 27. She was a retail sales clerk for Gottschalks for 24 years. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 6 at Farewell Funeral Service. Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. April 8 at the funeral home. Remembrances: Fresno Rescue Mission, 310 G St., Fresno, CA 93706 or Marjaree Mason Center, 1600 M St., Fresno, CA 93721.
CONTINO — JoAnn Q. Contino, 81, of Fresno died March 24. She owned a dress shop. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. April 2 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 2 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. April 3 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Remembrances: Sister Disciples of the Divine Master, 3700 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, CA 93722 or Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central California, 351 W. Cromwell Ave., Fresno, CA 93711.
DEES — Liliana Aleesha Dees, infant, of Fresno died March 23. She was the daughter of Sarin You and Vearl Dees. No services will be held. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.
DORADO — Joseph Rudolph Dorado, 60, of Visalia died March 27. He was a general laborer. Memorial: 7 p.m. April 5 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
FERGUSON — Marybelle Smith Ferguson, 90, of Fresno died March 25. She was a business owner. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 3 at Coalinga-Huron Cemetery. Arrangements: Palm Memorial Coalinga Chapel.
GARCIA — Roberto Lopez Garcia, 84, of Fresno died March 17. He was a farmworker. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. March 31 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 31 at the funeral home. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 1 at the funeral home.
GRADY — Debra Elaine Grady, 59, of Fresno died March 24. She was a baker. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 31 at St. Mary Queen of Apostles Catholic Church. Arrangements: Evergreen Cremation Service of California.
LEPPKE — Sarah Jane Leppke, 98, of Reedley died March 19. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 2 p.m. April 1 at Palm Village Retirement Community. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
MARSHALL — Paul Duane Marshall, 58, of Visaia died March 27. He was a machinist. Private service. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
MARTINEZ — Rosa Linda Martinez, 70, of Springville died March 26. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. April 2 at Myers Chapel in Porterville. Service: 10 a.m. April 3 at the funeral home. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 4 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Porterville.
MCGOWEN — Donald Clifton McGowen, 69, of Porterville died March 20. He was a truck driver. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
MCKINNEY — Randall Marshall McKinney III, 56, of Madera died March 24. He was an employee for Sam Pistoresi Enterprises. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. April 1 at Harvest Community Church. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
MILLER-SPANGLER — Ruby Miller-Spangler, 90, of Clovis died March 22. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. April 1 at King David’s Masonic Lodge in San Luis Obispo.
MIRELES — Franklin Charles Mireles, 54, of Fresno died March 26. He was a journeyman glazier. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 1 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Arrangements: Edward A Cooper Cremation Society Inc.
MYERS — Joe Cecil Myers, 80, of Porterville died March 28. He was an auto repair mechanic. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
NICHOLS — John Allen Nichols, 53, of Fresno died March 25. He was a maintenance worker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
OLIVER — Reginald S. Oliver, 45, of Dinuba died March 26. He was a truck driver. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. April 1 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
PALMER — Victor Bell Palmer, 72, of Coalinga died March 27. He was a self-employed salesman. Private service. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.
PARANGALAN — Ramon Merto Parangalan, 75, of Daly City, formerly of Fresno, died March 28. He was a retired electrician. Mass: 11 a.m. March 31 at St. Anthony’s Chapel at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
PINA — Richard Aurelio Pina, 67, of Fresno died March 15. He was a metal collector. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. March 31 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors. No services will be held.
POGUE — Mark Pogue, 56, of Fresno died March 18. He was a business owner. Memorial: 3 p.m. April 3 at Coney Island Restaurant. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors.
RAGASA — Irene Ragasa, 91, of Fresno died March 27. She was a retired caregiver. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. March 31 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Vigil: 6 p.m. March 31 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. April 1 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
RAMIREZ — Socorro Barron Ramirez, 90, of Selma died March 19. She was a homemaker. Services were held. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
RICE — Doris Maxine Rice, 92, of Fresno died March 17. She was a bookkeeper. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 31 at Myers Chapel in Porterville. Graveside: 2:30 p.m. March 31 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Porterville.
SALLEE — Arthur Clarence Sallee, 87, of Fresno died March 4. He was an electrical signs salesman. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. March 31 at Northwest Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
SALMERON — Graciela Salmeron, 79, of Fresno died March 25. She was a homemaker. Service: 9 a.m. March 31 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. March 31 at Belmont Memorial Park.
TATE — Benjamin Dean Tate, 67, of Fresno died March 27. He was a heavy equipment operator. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. April 3 at Galilee Baptist Church in Fairmead.
URDESICH — John Jeffery Urdesich, 63, of Shaver Lake died March 25. He was a loan officer in the mortgage lending industry. Graveside: Noon March 31 at Belmont Memorial Park in Fresno. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service in Fresno.
VILLAFAN — Nestor Daniel Villafan, 31, of Madera died March 25. He was a maintenance technician. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. March 31 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Rosary: 10:30 a.m. March 31 at the church. Mass: 11 a.m. March 31 at the church. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
WALKER — Bill Walker, 99, of Clovis died March 25. He was a logger. Service: 10 a.m. March 31 at First Baptist Church of Clovis. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
WILSON — Bobby Ray Wilson, 79, of Coarsegold died March 25. He was a supervisor. Private service. Arrangements: Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home.
