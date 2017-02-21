Obituaries for Wednesday, Feb. 22

ALFARO — Jessica Madisa Alfaro, 25, of Fresno died Feb. 10. She was a student. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at To Know Him Ministries. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
AMAYA — Rodolfo Garcia Amaya, 91, of Sanger died Feb. 8. He was a farm labor contractor. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at Sanger Cemetery. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
BEBERIAN — Philip “Higo” Beberian, 55, of Fresno died Feb. 17. He was a manager for Diamond Exchange. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at St. Paul Armenian Church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
BECKER — Dorothy M. Becker, 99, of Kingsburg died Feb. 19. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Graveside: 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at Kingsburg Cemetery.
CALDWELL — Barnell Caldwell, 83, of Fresno died Feb. 19. He was a special investigator. No services will be held. Arrangements: Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society Inc.
CANALES PINA — Rodolfo Canales Pina, 44, of Corcoran died Feb. 17. He was a farm laborer. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Arrangements: Bledsoe Family People’s Funeral Chapel.
DUGGINS — William E. Duggins Jr., 70, of Hanford died Jan. 30. He was a building engineer. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at People’s Funeral Chapel.
EVANS — Johnny Lee Evans Jr., 74, of Visalia died Feb. 18. He was an operator engineer. Private service. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
FRAUENHEIM — Daniel Arthur Frauenheim, 88, of Del Rey died Feb. 16. He was a farmer. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at Christ Lutheran Church in Reedley. Remembrances: Christ Lutheran Church, 1254 N. Frankwood Ave., Reedley, CA 93654; Nancy Hinds Hospice, 1416 W. Twain Ave., Fresno, CA 93711; donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
FURTADO — Manuel A. Furtado, 66, of Visalia died Feb. 20. He was self-employed. Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at St. Charles Catholic Church. Rosary: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at the church. Mass: Noon Feb. 24 at the church. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
GAMEZ — Gloria Betancourt Gamez, 53, of Fowler died Feb. 15. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at the funeral home. Mass: Noon Feb. 24 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Parlier.
GONZALES — Paulina “Polly” Gonzales, 59, of Avenal died Feb. 13. She was an industrial aide for Reef Sunset Unified School District. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23 at Reef Sunset High School Auditorium. Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at the high school. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at Lemoore Cemetery. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
GRAHAM — Bernice A. Graham, 84, of Fresno died Feb. 18. She was a theater costumer for 20 years. No services will be held. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
HANDLOSS — Audrey Price Handloss, 96, of Morro Bay, formerly of Fresno, died Feb. 16. She was a newspaper columnist for The Fresno Bee. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
HARR — Clara R. Harr, 89, of Madera died Feb. 19. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Jay Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at the funeral home.
LONG — Ena Faye Long, 91, of Fresno died Feb. 15. She was a caregiver. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23 at Thomas Marcom Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at Washington Colony Cemetery District.
MANOUKIAN — Rosa Manoukian, 90, of Fresno died Feb. 16. She was a supervisor for a textile company for 40 years. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Home Service: 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the funeral home. Service: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church.
MARKUS — James S. Markus Sr., 78, of Tollhouse died Feb. 19. He was a retired teacher for Fresno Unified School District. Private service. Remembrances: Hind’s Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711 or Sierra Lutheran Church, 32410 Rockhill Lane, Auberry, CA 93602. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
MARTINAZZI — Carol Ann Martinazzi, 56, of Chowchilla died Feb. 10. She was a homemaker. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at Fourth Street Church of God in Madera. Remembrance: Valley Children’s Hospital, Attn: Foundation, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera, CA 93636. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
MUNGUIA — Julian Loredo Munguia, 88, of Kerman died Feb. 17. He was a foreman at a cotton gin. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at the funeral home. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 22 at the funeral home.
PERALTA — Gonzalo Peralta, 85, of Fresno died Jan. 31. He was a surgical technician. Memorial: 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
PERKINS — Teresa Ann Perkins, 68, of Terra Bella died Feb. 17. She was a book salesman. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
RANSDELL — Wilna Jean Ransdell, 80, of Armona died Feb. 16. She was a secretary for 17 years at Armona schools. Graveside: 1 p.m. Feb. 24 at Grangeville Cemetery. Arrangements: People’s Funeral Chapel in Hanford.
RODRIGUEZ-BERRIZ — Donna Lee Rodriguez-Berriz, 66, of Los Banos died Feb. 10. She was a retired bus driver. Services pending. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
SALINAS — Gerardo Salinas, 58, of Selma died Feb. 13. He was a forklift driver. Services were held. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
STEPHENS — Orval Thomas Stephens, 91, of Fresno died Feb. 17. He was a farmer. Graveside: 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at Smith Mountain Cemetery. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
TORREZ — Manuel M. Torrez, 65, of Cutler died Feb. 11. He was a sales clerk. Rosary: 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center.
WHETSEL — Ruby Whetsel, 93, of Clovis died Feb. 20. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at Clovis Cemetery.
WIGGS — Jack Herbert Wiggs, 95, of Springville died Feb. 17. He was a drive-thru dairy owner. Private service. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
WILSON — Hayes Wilson, 72, of Fresno died Feb. 20. He was a truck driver. Memorial: 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at Boice Funeral Home. Remembrance: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
YANEZ — Alfredo Yanez, 89, of Tulare died Feb. 18. He was a farmer for 50 years. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 23 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church.
YERVAN — Enoch G. Yervan, 94, of Fresno died Feb. 18. He was a cab driver for Yellow Cab. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
