Obituaries for Tuesday, Jan. 17

ACQUISTAPACE — Lydia Elizabeth Acquistapace, 100, of Riverdale died Jan. 7. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 19 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton. Remembrances: Hanna’s Home Care, 2427 Cherrywood Ct., Hanford, CA 93230 or Hinds Hospice Foundation, 2490 W. Shaw Ave, Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service in Fresno.
CONSTANTINO — Victor Pete Constantino, 88, of Fresno died Jan. 12. He was a process engineer for 41 Years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. No services will be held.
FUNCH — Nancy Ernestine Funch, 88, of Fresno died Jan. 13. She was a bookkeeper for James Funch Trucking for 50 years. Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 23 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at Belmont Memorial Park.
GILBERT — Mary Ann Gilbert, 66, of Fresno died Jan. 3. She was a Food Service Manager. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Rosary and Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
GONZALES — Richard Joseph Gonzales, 66, of San Diego, formerly of Sanger, died Jan. 9. He was a clergyman. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at Bethel Community Church in Sanger. Service: 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at the church. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
GRIFFIN — Christene Griffin, 89, of Fresno died Jan. 11. She was a homemaker for 30 Years. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 19 at Fresno Temple Church of God in Christ.
HAYASHI — Kinuko Hayashi, 92, of Fresno died Jan. 13. She was a homemaker. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 22 at Lisle Funeral Home.
KHODABANDELOO — Iraj Khodabandeloo, 86, of Fresno died Jan. 13. He was a soil conservationist. No services will be held. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
MCNEIL — Caroline Caine McNeil, 91, of Fresno died Jan. 13. She was a secretary for 35 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Graveside: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at Clovis Cemetery.
MOXSY — Donald Irvine Moxsy, 96, of Fresno died Jan. 11. He was a retired journeyman electrician of IBEW Local 100 for over 60 years . Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at Lisle Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at Belmont Memorial Park .
RAMAGE — Jerrold “Ken” Ramage, 70, of Visalia died Jan. 12. He was a civil engineer. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at the church. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
RICE — Otto Rice, 88, of Kerman died Jan. 5. He was a mechanic/welder. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 17 at Palm Memorial Kerman Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at the chapel.
RUSHING — Jereline Rushing, 88, of Madera died Jan. 5. She was a fruit packer. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 19 at Yost & Webb Funeral Chapel .
SCHLOTTHAUER — Mary Mickie Schlotthauer, 77, of Fresno died Jan. 6. She was a loan officer. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at Clovis District Cemetery. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
THOMASON — Patsy Jane Thomason, 69, of Strathmore died Jan. 12. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at Full Gospel Assembly of God. Arrangements: Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd Chapel in Porterville.
TURNER — Russell Turner, 68, of Strathmore died Jan. 13. He was a carpenter. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at Full Gospel Assembly of God. Arrangements: Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd Chapel in Porterville.
VAUGHAN — Kelly Vaughan, 48, of Pixley died Jan. 7. He was a farmer of 20 years. Graveside: noon Jan. 20 at Tulare District Cemetery. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
VOTH — June LaVerne Voth, 93, of Fresno died Jan. 13. She was a homemaker. Private service. Remembrance: Hume Lake Christian Camp, 5545 E. Hedges Ave., Fresno, CA 93727. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Chapel.
