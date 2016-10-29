Obituaries for Sunday, Oct. 30

ADAMS — Paul Adams, 27, of Fresno died Oct. 22. He was an auto body repairman. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 1 at the funeral home. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 1 at Belmont Memorial Park.
ALDRICH — Zelda R. Aldrich, 92, of Fresno died Oct. 25. She was a retired cosmetologist of 50 years. Private service. Remembrance: Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, New York, NY 10018. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
BELL — Howard James Bell Jr., 80, of Parlier died Oct. 22. He was a supervisor. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
BISHOP — Roy James Bishop, 58, of Clovis died Oct. 20. He was a route driver for Coca Cola. Private service. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
BOWDEN WARREN — Janet Lee Bowden Warren, 77, of Kingsburg died Oct. 27. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Memorial: 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at Kingsburg Church of Christ. Remembrances: Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers, P.O. Box 26, Kingsburg, CA 93631 or donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
CALLAWAY — Maria Del Carmen Callaway, 81, of Fresno died Oct. 21. She was a claims representative for the State of California. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Lisle Funeral Home. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 4 at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
CERVANTES — Ramona Gail Cervantes, 58, of Donna, Texas, formerly of Fresno, died Oct. 26. She was a missionary for the Champion Holiness Mission. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Fairland Holiness Church of God in Fouke, Arkansas. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 2 at Full Gospel Assembly of God Church in Caruthers. Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 2 at Full Gospel Assembly of God Church in Caruthers. Remembrance: Free Holiness Church, P.O. Box 364, Raisin City, CA 93652. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
CHISOM — Mary Chisom, 58, of Fresno died Oct. 15. She was a day care provider. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church.
DELANEY-EASTIS — Patricia Lyn Delaney-Eastis, 55, of Lemoore died Oct. 11. She was an X-ray technologist. Memorial: 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at First United Methodist Church. Remembrances: Lemoore First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Bush St., Lemoore, CA 93245 or American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
FORREST — Barrett Smades Forrest, 31, of Fresno died Oct. 27. Mass: 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Remembrance: Barrett Smades Forrest Drowning Prevention Fund, c/o Valley Children’s Hospital Foundation, 9300 Children’s Place, Madera, CA 93636. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
GILLAM — John Robert Gillam, 54, of Fresno died Oct. 14. He was a Marine. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
GROW — Robert B. Grow, 80, of Clovis died Oct. 27. He was a non-emergency medical driver. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Nov. 3 at Central Baptist Church.
HOVER — Louis A. Hover, 93, of Clovis died Oct. 21. He was a machinist. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at Sonrise Church.
JIMENEZ — Alberto Trejo Jimenez, 88, of Fresno died Oct. 20. He was a maintenance worker for the city of Fresno. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Nov. 1 at Peoples Church, GL Johnson Chapel. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
JONES — Genita Marie Jones, 60, of Fresno died Oct. 24. She was a technology assistant. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 1 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Chapel. Graveside: 12:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at Mt. View Cemetery.
MATSUMOTO — Russell Dean Matsumoto, 62, of Fresno died Oct. 24. He was an attorney. Memorial: 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at Buddhist Church of Fowler. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
NORIEGA — Rudy “Chivo” Noriega, 61, of Kerman died Oct. 25. Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 1 at Pentecostal Tabernacle. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
ORR — Darren B. Orr, 53, of Clovis died Oct. 23. He was a crop insurance adjustor. Memorial: 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at New Hope Community Church.
OTTERBACH — Arthur Wayne Otterbach, 93, of Fresno died Oct. 26. He was a Texaco supervisor for 30 years. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Oct. 31 at Easterby Presbyterian. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
PETRUSHKIN — Jim Martin Petrushkin, 89, of Fresno died Oct. 26. He was a retired auto mechanic. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Nov. 1 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
PRIETO — Jose Luis Prieto, 49, of Parlier died Oct. 22. He was a mechanic. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at the funeral home. Chapel Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at the funeral home.
RAWLS — Christopher J. Rawls, 66, of Chowchilla died Oct. 25. He was a trucking company owner. Graveside: 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at Chowchilla Cemetery. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
RECENDEZ — Rudy Recendez, 61, of Fresno died Oct. 23. He was a diesel mechanic in the trucking industry for 40 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at Belmont Memorial Park. Celebration of Life: Noon Nov. 3 at Valley Christian Center. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
RODRIGUEZ — Magdalena Escalante Rodriguez, 77, of Fresno died Oct. 21. She was a retired CPA for the Mexican government. No services will be held. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
SAWYER — Sammye Marie Sawyer, 75, of Turlock, formerly of Madera, died Oct. 13. She was a retired student evaluator for CSU Stanislaus. Memorial: 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at Allen Mortuary Chapel in Turlock. Remembrance: Gentiva Hospice, 6140 Stoneridge Mall Road, Suite 175, Pleasanton, CA 94588. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
SINGER — Iva Franks Singer, 54, of Clovis died Oct. 25. She was an actress. Memorial: 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at Clovis Funeral Chapel.
STEPANIAN — Marian Rose Stepanian, 85, of Selma died Oct. 26. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home in Fresno. Service: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 3 at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church in Fowler. Remembrances: St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church, P.O. Box 246, Fowler, CA 93625 or donor’s favorite charity.
TESEI — Lawrence Tesei, 94, of Madera died Oct. 24. He was the owner of Tesei Petroleum. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 5 p.m. Oct. 30 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Oct. 31 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Remembrances: Alegria Guild of Valley Children’s Hospital, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera, CA 93636 or Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1981, 2026 N. Granada Drive, Madera, CA 93637.
VAN WYHE — Betty Jane Van Wyhe, 77, of Fresno died Oct. 20. She was an owner and operator of commercial cleaning services. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
VARGAS — Carmen Mary Vargas, 83, of Fresno died Oct. 28. She was a retired nurse. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Service: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 4 at the funeral home. Remembrance: AseraCare-Fresno, 650 W. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, CA 93711.
XIONG — Nhia Xiong, 19, of Fresno died Oct. 22. Visitation: 1:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Grace Methodist Church. Graveside: 11 a.m. Oct. 31 at Clovis District Cemetery. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
Comments