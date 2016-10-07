Obituaries for Saturday, Oct. 8

BAILEY — William D. Bailey, 56, of Fresno died Sept. 16. He was a student. Graveside: 1:15 p.m. Oct. 21 at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
ESPINOZA — Christina Jenon Espinoza, 34, of Madera died Sept. 29. She was a homemaker for 8 years. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 10 at Smith Manor Grace Chapel. Rosary: 11 a.m. Oct. 10 at the funeral home.
FRANCK — James Douglas Franck, 65, of Fresno died Oct. 4. Graveside: 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at Clovis District Cemetery. Remembrance: Central Valley Regional Center-Client Help Fund, 4615 N. Marty Ave., Fresno, CA 93722. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home in Reedley.
HOLTHE — Barbara A. Holthe, 78, of Fresno died Sept. 17. She was a retail clothing owner and proprietor for 32 years. Rosary: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Mass: 11 a.m. Oct. 14 at the church. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
JAMALI — Farshad Zachary Jamali, 25, of Fresno died Oct. 28. He was a barber. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Rosary: 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 12 at St John Cathedral.
LEWIS-BAILEY — Cynthia Denise Lewis-Bailey, 37, of Hanford died Sept. 22. She was a homemaker. Service: 10 a.m. Oct. 10 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Tulare.
MAXWELL — Betty Louise Maxwell, 93, of Springville died Oct. 6. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
MOSELEY — Jack Moseley, 88, of Dinuba died Oct. 6. He was a construction contractor. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. Oct. 10 at Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. Oct. 11 at Smith Mountain Cemetery.
NELSON ASHMORE — Laura Taylor Nelson Ashmore, 50, of O’Neals died Oct. 1. She was a cosmetic sales person. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
