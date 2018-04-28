Cost of high-speed rail jumps by millions for moving power, gas and phone lines

SHARE COPY LINK In September 2017, California High-Speed Rail Authority board chairman Dan Richard and vice chairman Tom Richards discussed issues that have delayed progress on construction of the statewide bullet-train project. Tim Sheehan The Fresno Bee

In September 2017, California High-Speed Rail Authority board chairman Dan Richard and vice chairman Tom Richards discussed issues that have delayed progress on construction of the statewide bullet-train project. Tim Sheehan The Fresno Bee