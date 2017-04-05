Clinton Avenue overpass closes for six months as part of high-speed rail realignment

The Clinton Avenue bridge over Highway 99 closes at 8 p.m. Wednesday night for what is expected to be six months as part of the realignment of the highway for the high-speed rail project, according to Caltrans. Motorists that normally travel the overpass will be forced to detour to routes to the north and south of Clinton.
Caltrrans spokesman Cory Burkarth said that during the closure, a free shuttle will be available to pedestrian and handicapped people who would otherwise use the overpass. This shuttle is initially scheduled to operate every day of the week, including holidays, between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Ridership will be monitored and tracked, and adjustments may be made to the schedule. Any changes will be publicly announced.
For information about detour routes and bus schedules, go to Caltrans’ online project map. Printed copies are also available free at the Caltrans District 6 office, 1352 W. Olive Ave. in Fresno.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
