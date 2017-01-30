Demolition begins on Fresno’s former Greyhound bus station

Demolition began Monday on the former Greyhound bus station at Tulare and H streets in downtown Fresno to make way for a future passenger station on California’s high-speed rail line through the city.
Contractors for the California High-Speed Rail Authority started tearing down the steel awnings behind the building, where buses parked from the time the station opened in 1960 until December 2015. That’s when Greyhound relocated its operations to Fresno’s Amtrak station in the historic Santa Fe Depot at Tulare and Santa Fe streets, about two-thirds of a mile to the east.
Demolition of the old bus station, which includes considerable concrete structure, could take up to two weeks or more.
One lane of H Street, as well as the sidewalk along the front of the building, will be closed during the demolition work.
