Special needs students are segregated in ‘cramped’ and ‘unstable’ portables, parents say

Act of kindness brought an autistic 4-year-old and a veteran city of Fresno worker together Many children with autism struggle to communicate. But in 2013, a four-year-old Greyson Kelly spoke his first sentence as he looked forward to his weekly meet-ups with a garbage truck and its driver Frank Diaz. Eric Paul Zamora ezamora@fresnobee.com ×

