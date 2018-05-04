Missed last night's forum on Randa Jarrar? One moment got really heated

Fresno State students, staff, alumni and members of the community as a whole have had their say on Randa Jarrar after the university hosted two forums this week to discuss the response to the professor and her tweets about Barbara Bush.
A forum Wednesday morning was open only to campus members, and took a mostly respectful tone as speakers discussed what Fresno State could do differently in the future to avoid such a controversy.
But Thursday's forum at the Save Mart had some angrier speakers, boos and shouts of "Fire her" from the crowd. Approximately 250 people attended.
One speaker had his mic cut after calling Fresno State president Joseph Castro a "pompous ass," while others specifically mentioned Jarrar's past comment calling farmers "stupid" as a reason they'd no longer support the university.
Still others voiced their support for Fresno State, including one who said that Fresno State would likely have lost millions of dollars in a wrongful termination suit had the university tried to fire Jarrar.
