Missed last night's forum on Randa Jarrar? One moment got really heated

SHARE COPY LINK After calling Fresno State President Joseph Castro a "pompous ass," this speaker who identified himself as a 62-year-old farmer eventually had his mic turned off during a forum on the Randa Jarrar controversy Thursday, May 3, 2018. Craig Kohlruss ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

After calling Fresno State President Joseph Castro a "pompous ass," this speaker who identified himself as a 62-year-old farmer eventually had his mic turned off during a forum on the Randa Jarrar controversy Thursday, May 3, 2018. Craig Kohlruss ckohlruss@fresnobee.com