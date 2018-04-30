Fresno State to hold campus forum over embattled professor's tweets

While Fresno State President Joseph Castro announced last week that professor Randa Jarrar would not be fired for her controversial tweets, the aftermath is still being felt around campus.

To address those feelings, the university is hosting a community forum at 10 a.m. Wednesday at North Gym 118. Castro will be on hand, along with Fresno State Academic Senate chair Dr. Thomas Holyoke, ASI president Blake Zante and members of Castro's leadership team. The event replaces an administrative roundtable that had been scheduled for the day.

Statement from Fresno State president Joseph Castro.

"The last couple of weeks have proven to be challenging for many colleagues," Castro wrote in a statement announcing the forum.





"I look forward to seeing you there and hearing from you directly," he wrote.

The forum is open only to faculty, staff,and students. Castro announced a public forum will be held Thursday at the Save Mart Center. The time of the events is expected to be announced tomorrow.