Snazzy new shoes bring smiles and thanks at Jefferson Elementary

It was “shoe day” at Jefferson Elementary School Thursday, where 500 pairs of snazzy athletic shoes were given to schoolchildren.
Shoes That Fit, a nonprofit organization based in the Southern California town of Claremont, visited Jefferson Elementary and provided the shoes. “Shoes are one of the most expensive items for families to provide for their kids,” the group’s executive director Amy Fass said, “and we find that there are a lot of kids who are missing school, not participating in PE, being bullied because of the shoes they’re wearing. So were here to do something really concrete for these kids, giving them new shoes.”
Fresno natives Lou and Dena McMurray made the donation to purchase the shoes.
A group of Jefferson students later spelled out “thank you” for the gift.
