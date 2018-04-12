Snazzy new shoes bring smiles and thanks at Jefferson Elementary

SHARE COPY LINK Excitement was in the air, and on the ground, for students at Jefferson Elementary School, for the long anticipated “Shoe Day,” when Shoes That Fit, visited school and provided 500 pairs of new athletic shoes. John Walker jwalker@fresnobee.com

