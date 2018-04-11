FUSD Trustee Brooke Ashjian will not seek re-election

Fresno Unified School District trustee Brooke Ashjian will not seek re-election to the board this November, he announced Wednesday.
Ashjian was first elected to represent the Bullard High area in 2014, before becoming president of the board in 2016.
Last year, he faced backlash for his comments on LGBTQ youth, and for comparing critics of those comments to perpetrators of genocide. He was replaced as board president by Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas in December.
He said he's not running for any other office and will focus on his family. "If I ran again, I would win." Ashjian plans to endorse someone who will fight for children.
Nasreen Johnson, spokeswoman for the Fresno Economic Opportunities commission is running for the Ashjian's spot, as is former Central Unified superintendent Mike Berg. Three other seats will also be open in the November election.
This story will be updated.
Aleksandra Appleton, 559-341-3747, @aleksappleton
Comments