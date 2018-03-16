Should students miss school because of 'distracting' haircuts?

After two students were pulled out of class in recent weeks over their hair styles, the Fresno Unified School District is reconsidering its policy on razor cuts.
Layla Sysaknoi, an 8-year-old student at Columbia Elementary School in Fresno, was recently sent home for a buzz cut that featured her initials on one side, and a design on the other. The third-grade student missed a week of school.
Last week, an honor student at Tenaya Middle School was also pulled out of class for a haircut featuring lines. He was given a packet of work and sent to another classroom with a teacher he didn't know.
Although the Fresno Unified School District dress code currently prohibits "unusual razor cuts," the rule is now under review. Superintendent Bob Nelson has directed schools not to enforce the rule until a decision is made, ABC 30 reported.
Never miss a local story.
Layla's mother, Tara Sysaknoi, said Friday that her daughter was back in class and had had no further problems with her haircut. Additionally, she said Principal Kim Hendricks-Brown had been in touch to apologize for the incident, and plans to apologize to Layla as well.
Comments