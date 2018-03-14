Students' signs say 'Am I next?' at Fresno High demonstration against gun violence

Hundreds of Fresno High School students left class Wednesday morning and stood outside the school holding signs that asked “Am I next?” in a protest to end gun violence.
The names of the 17 victims of last month’s Florida school shooting were read aloud as rows of students sat or laid in the grass to represent each victim.
“Congress cannot hide for long. When we unite, our voice is strong,” students chanted.
The demonstration was part of National Walkout Day, in which students across the country protested for stricter gun laws. The event was held one month after the shootings at the Florida high school that left 17 dead.
At University High School, walkout organizer Zofia Trexler said nearly 60 students left their classes. Trexler, a sophomore at the school, said some teachers had encouraged their students to exercise their free-speech rights. Other teachers planned to assign work Wednesday that couldn't be made up.
Trexler said the school had encouraged students to attend a counter-demonstration held during lunch by a Christian club on campus.
