Clovis East, Reyburn Middle School closed Friday because of loose mercury

Clovis Unified School District has decided to close Clovis East High and Reyburn Middle School on Friday, because a student brought loose mercury to school Thursday.
According to a statement from school officials, the closure is to allow for on-going assessment and clean-up of classrooms potentially impacted by the presence of the mercury.
The district made the announcement late Thursday with the decision made in conjunction with the Fresno County Department of Public Health and the Environmental Protection Agency as a precautionary measure.
A Clovis child brought loose mercury to school n exposed some kids to it and the bus to it n that bus happens to go to my kids school too so now I’m sitting here scared as fuck thinking what if my kids were around the kids on the bus !— Yvette Martinez (@veelovely21) January 12, 2018
Mercury is a shiny, silvery liquid metal that can cause serious health problems, according to the New York State Department of Health.
Mercury may be found in thermometers, thermostats, blood pressure units, barometers and gas pressure regulators.
Spilled mercury is very hard to clean up, especially if it rolls into cracks and crevices, or if it is on fabric, upholstery or other porous material.
Clovis Unified said it identified the student who brought the mercury and a small number of students known to have come in contact with it.
As of Thursday night, the district said no students had reported suffering from symptoms of mercury exposure.
The district urges that if any student or staff members experience rash-like skin irritation, burning in the nose, or breathing difficulty to seek medical attention immediately.
Washing hands and making sure any clothes worn to school Thursday are washed are also ways to prevent skin irritation from mercury.
Symptoms of mercury poisoning can be numerous and may occur either rapidly or over long periods of time, according to emedicinehealth.com.
Symptoms could include:mood swings, nervousness, irritability, and other emotional changes, insomnia, headache, abnormal sensations, muscle twitching, tremors, weakness, muscle atrophy, and decreased cognitive functions.
No mercury is stored on campus, the district said.
If a student or staff member believes that they may have come in contact with the loose mercury, which is a silver, molten substance that looks like a ball bearing, take steps to minimize any continued exposure.
If anyone has reason to believe that they have loose mercury in their home, they should contact 911 to coordinate disposal of this substance.
Extracurricular activities currently planned to occur at the high school or intermediate school Friday will be held in relocated venues.
Clovis Unified said it will keep parents and staff community updated using its automated telephone, email and text systems as well as updating local media as the clean-up and assessment is completed.
With Martin Luther King Day on Monday, the schools are tentatively expected to re-open Tuesday.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
