Twelve Fresno Pacific swimmers were hospitalized Tuesday when chlorine was released into the pool during their workout. lgriswold@fresnobee.com
Education

Chlorine accidentally released into pool during swim practice at Fresno Pacific

By Brianna Calix And Lewis Griswold

bcalix@fresnobee.com

January 09, 2018 03:28 PM

UPDATED 52 MINUTES AGO

Twelve Fresno Pacific swimmers were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after chlorine was “accidentally” released into the pool they were practicing in, the university has confirmed.

The swimmers were taken to five different hospitals for inhalation. One person had minor chemical burns on their legs. All the injuries were described as minor. Three other swimmers were evaluated and released, said Wayne Steffen, a university spokesman.

The chlorine release occurred about 1:40 p.m. and was caused by a malfunctioning automatic chlorination system.

The pool and special event center remained closed, but classes continued in other locations on campus.

University officials were working to notify parents.

This story will be updated.

Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix

