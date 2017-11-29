Fresno Unified teachers can’t strike until after new January deadline

2:11 Here's why Fresno teachers might strike Pause

2:08 Fresno Unified press conference gets heated after latest contract negotiating session

1:56 Fresno Unified teachers vote overwhelmingly to strike

0:21 Video shows student accused of sending racist Snaps being hit

6:17 With teachers strike looming, Fresno Unified and Fresno Teachers Association leaders talk about where things stand

1:52 Vision Mobile Unit helps kids see clearly at Del Mar Elementary

2:11 This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims

1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

2:15 Delaine Eastin, candidate for California governor, brings her campaign to Fresno