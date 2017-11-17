If FUSD strike occurs, Fresno State will pull student teachers. That’s not taking a side, it says

Vision Mobile Unit helps kids see clearly at Del Mar Elementary

The Tzu-Chi Buddhist Foundation’s vision mobile unit visited Del Mar Elementary School in central Fresno on Wednesday morning. Fresno Unified is partnering with the foundation, CalViva Health and Fresno County Superintendent of Schools to provide a comprehensive vision exam to all students referred and glasses for those who need them. The See 2 Succeed program provides an optometrist who conducts a full eye exam and prescribes glasses on the spot, all for free. The program targets students who did not pass their school’s vision screening.