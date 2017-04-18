Fresno Unified lockdowns are lifted, but unclear if tied to downtown shooting

Fort Miller Middle School and Del Mar Elementary School were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to nearby police activity.
Fresno Unified officials could not immediately confirm if the lockdown was related to a shooting that happened near Catholic Charities around 11 a.m.
Both schools were on lockdown for about 20 minutes, and the lockdowns were lifted just before noon. The schools are located within five miles from where the shooting – which involved three victims – occurred on Fulton Street.
According to a call on the police scanner radio, a Fresno police car’s window “blew out" near College and Dakota avenues, which are also located near the schools. It’s unclear if that incident is related to the downtown hooting.
This story will be updated.
Mackenzie Mays: 559-441-6412, @MackenzieMays
Comments