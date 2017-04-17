Fresno State music professor found dead in car near Coarsegold

A Fresno State music professor was found dead in his car last week.
Brad Hufft, of Coursegold, was found by Madera County sheriff’s deputies last Thursday in his vehicle in an embankment on Werney Road, according to Sierra News Online.
Hufft, a concert promoter and composer, taught music courses at Fresno State for 13 years.
Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, dean of Fresno State’s College of Arts and Humanities, called Hufft “special and kind.”
“His legacy will live on, in the countless students he touched with his love of music, and in his distinct way of interpreting human emotions and the meaning of life through his own musical compositions,” he said in a statement Monday.
This story will be updated.
