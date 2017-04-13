Fresno State cancels lecturer’s classes next week after anti-Trump Tweets

The Fresno State lecturer who is being investigated by the Secret Service after posting to Twitter about President Donald Trump will not be teaching his regular classes next week.
On Thursday, Fresno State officials told students of Lars Maiskchak – who has taught history courses at the university since 2006 – that classes scheduled for Monday and Tuesday have been canceled “in an effort to minimize disruption and ensure campus safety.”
The cancellations affect 213 students. The university says students will know more about the future of those courses on Tuesday.
Maischak made national headlines for posting to Twitter that “to save American democracy, Trump must hang. The sooner and the higher, the better.” Past Tweets of Maischak’s have since been criticized, including one that depicts a picture of a bullet and says one “administered straight to the cranium” is the cure for racism.
Maischak has apologized, deleted his Twitter account and said that he does not condone violence against the president.
The U.S. Secret Service investigates any threats made toward the president, which is considered a felony.
Fresno State President Joseph Castro said Wednesday that the university will continue to cooperate with federal investigators concerning Maischak’s Tweets.
Castro has said he cannot comment on personnel matters, but that the university is reviewing the situation.
