Fresno State professor singled out in ‘Breitbart News’ article for comment on President Trump

A Fresno State history professor became the target of a Breitbart article Saturday after a tweet displays the professor’s apparent dislike of President Donald Trump.
The article, shared on Twitter by the official Breitbart News account, suggests “universities across the country are now viewed with disdain,” in response to Professor Lars Maischak’s comments on Twitter.
April 8, 2017
Maischak, who teaches American history according to his Twitter bio and according to the Fresno State faculty directory, tweeted Feb. 17 that “to save American democracy, Trump must hang. The sooner and the higher, the better.”
To save American democracy, Trump must hang. The sooner and the higher, the better. #TheResistance #DeathToFascism https://t.co/DSsV53sbO2— Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) February 18, 2017
Maischak could not be immediately reached for comment Saturday.
The Breitbart article seemed to focus on the “hang” part of Maischak’s comment – readers took the comment as a threat to the president. But it is unclear what the professor actually meant. The Breitbart article did not offer a clear explanation of the comment either.
Maischak’s tweet was in a quoting of a retweet, in which an image lists the names of past dictators accused of discrediting media and shows a large image of Trump on the same picture – the caption of that tweet is “The Dictators’ Club.”
The Dictators' Club pic.twitter.com/7fGMHTu76I— Brasilmagic (@Brasilmagic) February 18, 2017
Two other tweets the article highlights from the professor’s account includes one from March 3, in which Maischak suggests that “Christianity is paying the price for its pact with fascism.” Another tweet, from March 8, states: “ ‘The law’ in this country is one part racism, one part class oppression, all capitalism.”
The story on Breitbart News’ website had received nearly 500 comments from readers by 3 p.m. Saturday, many suggesting Maischak be fired.
Last year Breitbart News, a right-wing syndicated news and opinion website, also took note of Fresno State’s student newspaper after it compared then-Republican presidential candidate Trump to Adolf Hitler in an editorial.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments