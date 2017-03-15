Advocates protest U.S. Border Patrol at Fresno State hiring fair

A small group of protesters are at Fresno State protesting the presence of the U.S. Border Patrol, which has a booth at “Recruit down the 99 and Beyond” career fair at the Save Mart Center.
About 20 people are protesting. The protest is spearheaded by MEChA de Fresno State, a Chicano advocacy group at the university.
Fresno Unified President Joseph Castro is emphasizing that the agency is on campus for recruitment purposes, not immigration enforcement. Castro is scheduled to meet with the news media at 2 p.m.
As a federal agency, ICE is @savemartcenter Wednesday for our career recruitment event only. ICE is not there 4 immigration-related reasons.— Joseph I. Castro (@JosephICastro) March 15, 2017
Sanger resident Tania Pacheco-Werner remembers as a 9-year-old child fearing that immigration officers would come to her school and take her away from her parents. The family came from Mexico illegally in the 1980s. Pacheco-Werner is now an American citizen.
“I know firsthand the trauma that having ICE roaming around in our city causes children because I was one. I know that … it’s not necessary to come recruit from our bright young minds at Fresno State,” she said.
This story will be updated.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
Comments