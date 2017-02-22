Kings Canyon Unified picks one of its own to be new superintendent

John Campbell, Kings Canyon Unified’s deputy superintendent, was named superintendent on Tuesday.
Campbell will replace Juan Garza, who announced his plans to retire earlier this month after leading the district for 15 years.
Campbell previously oversaw human resources and personnel for the district, and will assume the position of superintendent in July.
Kings Canyon Unified School District enrolls about 10,000 students who live mostly in Reedley and Orange Cove.
