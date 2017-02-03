Kings Canyon Unified superintendent to retire

Juan Garza, superintendent of Kings Canyon Unified School District, announced in a letter to employees on Friday that he is retiring effective June 30.
Garza has been superintendent for 15 years and has worked 27 years in the district that serves Reedley, Orange Cove and the communities of Navelencia, Squaw Valley, Dunlap and Miramonte. He will submit his official letter of retirement to the district’s governing board on Tuesday.
“I am honored to have had the opportunity to lead the district and grateful to be able to close out my career in KCUSD,” Garza said. “In some small way, I hope that during my time here, I have had a positive impact on our children and their futures.”
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
Comments