Ellen DeGeneres gives an inspiring, get-up-and-dance English teacher a huge surprise

First of all, it’s clear Melissa Ferdinandsen thought the highlight of the day would be sitting in the audience during a taping of “The Ellen Show.”
But when host Ellen DeGeneres began to read a fan letter Ferdinandsen wrote, it was clear the day was going to be more. So. Much. More.
Ferdinandsen, an English teacher at Clovis North High School, did a little “tootsie roll” dance with the show’s resident DJ, tWitch. She then talked with Ellen about the get-up-and-dance Fridays in her classes. “It puts everybody in a good mood,” said Ferdinandsen, a mother of two (and wife of another teacher) who has been teaching for 28 years.
Then the teacher known as “Mrs. Ferd” got a really big, spanking-new, four-wheeled gift.
