Fresno Unified trustees could hire personal assistants

2:17 Superintendent Hanson reacts to Fresno Unified board vote to terminate him Pause

0:58 From the scene of the rampage in east-central Fresno

2:06 Paul George and what could've been at Fresno State

0:58 Hundreds march for Sanctuary for All in downtown Fresno

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

2:10 Living in West Fresno created serious health issues for him and his family, says former resident JePahl White

2:08 Fowler girls chase Central Section's lone unbeaten regular season