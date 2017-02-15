Fresno Unified board votes to keep Bob Nelson on as interim superintendent

In a rare unanimous decision, the Fresno Unified school board voted Wednesday to hire acting superintendent Bob Nelson as the district’s interim leader while it conducts a national search for a permanent superintendent.
Nelson, who used to work as chief of staff for former superintendent Michael Hanson, was originally only going to serve in the role a short time, with the board intending to hire a more permanent interim leader. But in a special meeting Wednesday – the first held to discuss hiring an interim superintendent – the board voted 7-0 to hire Nelson for the position.
“I’m just humbled and honored,” Nelson said to applause. “I will give my best self to making sure that the district is shepherded as we move forward with the intentionality of bringing in a full-time superintendent.”
Hanson was terminated without cause last month after announcing in December that he planned to step down at the end of the school year.
