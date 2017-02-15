Madera Unified dismisses Superintendent Edward González

Madera Unified terminated the contract of Superintendent Edward González on Wednesday night.
The school district’s board of trustees voted in closed session before announcing their unanimous 7-0 vote.
Before the meeting began, more than 100 supporters of González packed the small meeting room to capacity with more spilling into the adjoining hallway. Some had pieces of paper pinned to their shirts that read “Support Super Ed!” on them.
One supporter yelled “recount” and many others were visibly upset after the board’s announcement.
The termination had been anticipated. González last week told The Bee that Board President Al Gálvez and trustee Ricardo Arredondo had met with him and told him the “board had decided to go in another direction.”
González took over as superintendent in 2013 and had a contract running through June 2018.
González caught the board’s attention two years ago. In a February 2015 meeting of the board, González was the subject of an investigative report by an outside law firm that recommended he and associate superintendent Victor Villar participate in anti-harassment and anti-bullying training. The board took no action then.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments