Community groups to Fresno Unified: Ousting Hanson will be costly

Organizations including the Fresno Center for New Americans are urging Fresno Unified trustees to keep Superintendent Michael Hanson until the summer, saying hiring an interim leader could be costly.
Hanson “announced his intent to honor his contract through August 2017 providing the board of education and our community a six-month notice of his departure. Such advance notice provides the board sufficient time to determine a transparent and public process for selecting the next educational leader of Fresno Unified,” former Fresno City Councilman Blong Xiong says in a letter to trustees, alongside Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries, the American Mexican Educators Association and others. “It also provides the district an opportunity to keep the transition cost down by not creating the need for an interim superintendent.”
Xiong is requesting the matter be discussed at a school board meeting Feb. 8, but the Fresno Unified school board could vote to hire an interim superintendent to replace Hanson as soon as Monday.
The board will meet in a closed-door special meeting on Monday – the fourth of its kind since Hanson announced last month he plans to resign in August after leading the state’s fourth largest school district for 12 years. The meeting is to discuss hiring an interim superintendent, potentially ousting Hanson before his planned departure – something the board is divided about.
Xiong says the “fiscally prudent action” for the district would be to appoint a deputy superintendent to serve as acting superintendent in the absence of Hanson. Next week’s agenda items – which are usually signed by Hanson – are signed by Deputy Superintendent Ruthie Quinto, the district’s chief financial officer.
While it’s unclear what will happen at Monday’s meeting (the board has emerged with no news in recent meetings), next week’s school board meeting agenda shows trustees are considering hiring a search firm to find Hanson’s replacement.
Next Wednesday, trustees will discuss hiring an educational leadership search consultant to find the next superintendent, and will allow community discussion on the matter, according to the meeting agenda.
School board president Brooke Ashjian is recommending that the district’s purchasing department oversee the process and request recommendations of qualified firms from other large school districts and members of the Council of Great City Schools – a coalition of the country’s largest urban districts.
A board-appointed committee would help select the firm. “Best value will be determined based on a combination of proven results, qualifications, experience, methodology, references and price,” the agenda says. “After negotiating contract terms with the best value firm, a contract recommendation will be presented for board approval on a future board agenda.”
